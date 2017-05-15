Parents who lost a child to back-over accident urge Utah drivers to 'Spot the Tot'
The Salt Lake Tribune) Jen and Chad Peterson reflect on the moment they ran over their child backing up their car in the driveway despite their car having a back up camera and sensors. They spoke at an event at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital Monday May 15 and urged the public to Spot the Tot before getting into the car and backing out of driveways.
