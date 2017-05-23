Op-ed: Utah's tech renaissance threat...

Op-ed: Utah's tech renaissance threatened unless Congress acts to update archaic law

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Some of the world's most innovative cloud computing companies are based in Utah, but an international patchwork of outdated and conflicting laws on how law enforcement can access our online data threatens the entire industry. Fortunately, Sen. Orrin Hatch has taken a leadership role in pressing Congress to establish clarity for U.S. companies doing business overseas, to protect our individual privacy rights and to help law enforcement do its job more effectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years... May 20 anonymous 4
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... May 9 Cordwainer Trout 1
News US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon... May 8 okimar 7
News House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to... May 5 LEARN RUSSIAN 1
Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle May 1 Injustice 1
News Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut... Apr '17 CodeTalker 6
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Apr '17 Utah Jazz 3
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,523 • Total comments across all topics: 281,239,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC