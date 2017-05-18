Op-ed: Do we really want to ask, 'Who goes hungry?'
As speculation mounts about the president's budget, to be released May 23, concern grows about how it will impact low-income Americans and how it might leave the safety net in tatters. Utahns Against Hunger shares this concern.
