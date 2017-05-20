Officials urge water safety after 42 child drowning deaths in 5 years
With the unofficial start of summer arriving this Memorial Day weekend, Utah parents are being urged to keep their children within arm's reach as they take to the water. An above-average snowpack, wet spring and warming temperatures all increase the risk of drowning in the state's lakes and rivers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|May 20
|anonymous
|4
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May 8
|okimar
|7
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|May 5
|LEARN RUSSIAN
|1
|Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle
|May 1
|Injustice
|1
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|6
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Apr '17
|Utah Jazz
|3
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC