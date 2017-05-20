Officials urge water safety after 42 ...

Officials urge water safety after 42 child drowning deaths in 5 years

With the unofficial start of summer arriving this Memorial Day weekend, Utah parents are being urged to keep their children within arm's reach as they take to the water. An above-average snowpack, wet spring and warming temperatures all increase the risk of drowning in the state's lakes and rivers.

