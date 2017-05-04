Neylan McBaine: Utah's woman grads ha...

Neylan McBaine: Utah's woman grads have the biggest pay gap

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The low graduation rate of women from Utah universities is already an established fact, and one that leaders like Matthew and Paige Holland of Utah Valley University have actively addressed. However, a massive longitudinal study recently released by researchers at Stanford, Brown and Harvard sheds a new light on the role secondary education plays for women here in Utah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to... Fri LEARN RUSSIAN 1
Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle May 1 Injustice 1
News Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut... Apr 21 CodeTalker 6
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Apr 17 Utah Jazz 3
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co... Feb '17 Jessie 1
News APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un... Feb '17 Hostis Publicus 2
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,692 • Total comments across all topics: 280,836,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC