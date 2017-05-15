New Utes Football Uniforms: Goodbye Mountains, Hello Utah Stripe
The Utah football team typically unveils new uniforms every three years. In 2014, Utah switched jerseys with a mountain decision on the sleeves, and it was revealed today that those uniforms would be replaced with new ones that emphasize the Utah stripe.
