New task force created to address Utah's 'opi-demic'

12 hrs ago

In Utah today, there is a family planning a funeral for a loved one who died of an opiod overdose. And Dr. Jennifer Plumb, an assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Utah and a member of the Division of Pediatric Emergency Medicine at Primary Children's Hospital, says the same will be true tomorrow - and the next day, and the day after that.

