New task force created to address Utah's 'opi-demic'
In Utah today, there is a family planning a funeral for a loved one who died of an opiod overdose. And Dr. Jennifer Plumb, an assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Utah and a member of the Division of Pediatric Emergency Medicine at Primary Children's Hospital, says the same will be true tomorrow - and the next day, and the day after that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|Fri
|LEARN RUSSIAN
|1
|Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle
|May 1
|Injustice
|1
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Apr 21
|CodeTalker
|6
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Apr 17
|Utah Jazz
|3
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb '17
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC