Music: Utah's summer concert season will have a 'touch of grey'

Dead and Company will kick off Usana Amphitheatre 's "summer" schedule June 7. That's perhaps a bit serendipitous, considering the Grateful Dead's most accessibly mainstream song was "Touch of Grey," which is as apt a description as any for many of this year's summer shows in Utah. While there are, of course, plenty of concerts geared toward younger patrons, there's no getting around that many of the lineups booked for Usana, Red Butte Garden , and the Sandy and Kenley amphitheaters, among others, skew toward, ahem, "veteran" musical acts.

