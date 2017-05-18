More Utahns finding jobs, report says

More Utahns finding jobs, report says

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

The monthly report from the Utah Department of Workforce Services showed that April's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady from March at 3.1 percent, with about 49,200 Utahns identified as unemployed during the month and actively seeking work. Nationally, the jobless rate declined one-tenth of a percentage point from March to 4.4 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years... 18 hr anonymous 4
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... May 9 Cordwainer Trout 1
News US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon... May 8 okimar 7
News House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to... May 5 LEARN RUSSIAN 1
Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle May 1 Injustice 1
News Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut... Apr 21 CodeTalker 6
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Apr '17 Utah Jazz 3
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,102 • Total comments across all topics: 281,176,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC