More Utahns finding jobs, report says
The monthly report from the Utah Department of Workforce Services showed that April's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady from March at 3.1 percent, with about 49,200 Utahns identified as unemployed during the month and actively seeking work. Nationally, the jobless rate declined one-tenth of a percentage point from March to 4.4 percent.
