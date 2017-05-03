Mexican ambassador visits Utah, cites ways to improve diplomacy with U.S.

Despite challenges between the United States and Mexico, the Mexican ambassador to the U.S. likens the diplomatic relations to a marriage that can be strengthened and matured through cooperation. Speaking Wednesday morning at the University of Utah's Hinckley Institute of Politics, Geronimo Gutierrez Fernandez was quick to clarify his comments in January upon his appointment as the Mexican ambassador to the U.S., saying while he would not call the diplomatic relationship a crisis, relations had reached a critical point in a historic 25 years of growing cooperation.

