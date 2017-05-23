Mapleton teenager dead after car crash

An 18-year-old woman died Monday night after being ejected from an SUV during a car crash in Mapleton. A 17-year-old boy drove past a stop sign at the intersection of 1600 North and Main Street and hit the back of the SUV, which spun and hit a curb, ejecting Kathrynn Shaw, according to a news release from Mapleton police.

