Letter: Hatch reaches for the Dumb Statement Hall of Fame

Re-election candidate Sen. Orrin Hatch achieved something of a record by sticking his foot in his mouth twice in one week and offending two separate groups of potential supporters in the process. First, he gives the Native Americans in southeastern Utah a lecture that sounded like it came from a black and white Western, a genre not shy about having government authorities telling the Indians: "The great white father in Washington will take care of you and protect you."

