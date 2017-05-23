Letter: Hatch is blind to the realiti...

Letter: Hatch is blind to the realities of life

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Sen. Orrin Hatch, you have stated that those who receive any assistance by getting on the government dole "will take every dime they can" . This statement shows just how out of touch you are with reality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years... May 20 anonymous 4
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... May 9 Cordwainer Trout 1
News US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon... May 8 okimar 7
News House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to... May 5 LEARN RUSSIAN 1
Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle May 1 Injustice 1
News Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut... Apr '17 CodeTalker 6
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Apr '17 Utah Jazz 3
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,536 • Total comments across all topics: 281,230,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC