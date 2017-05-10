Lawmaker wants Utah marriage age rais...

Lawmaker wants Utah marriage age raised from 15 to 16

A state lawmaker says that even though only a handful of 15-year-olds marry in Utah each year, they're children who aren't ready and he wants to raise the minimum age to wed to 16. "This is kind of from a bygone era, from 50 years ago," said Rep. Adam Gardiner, R-West Jordan. "Shotgun weddings are not that common anymore.

