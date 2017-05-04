Jordan River State Park? Utah lawmake...

Jordan River State Park? Utah lawmaker considering bill to protect river from homeless

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Rep. Mike Winder, R-West Valley City, looks at the remains of homeless camps on the Jordan River in South Salt Lake on Thursday, May 4, 2017. Winder is planning to introduce legislation to turn the Jordan River Parkway into a state park in order to preserve and protect it in the wake of South Salt Lake being selected as a site for a proposed homeless shelter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle May 1 Injustice 1
News Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut... Apr 21 CodeTalker 6
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Apr 17 Utah Jazz 3
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co... Feb '17 Jessie 1
News APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un... Feb '17 Hostis Publicus 2
we won Feb '17 So good 2
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,306 • Total comments across all topics: 280,780,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC