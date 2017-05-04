In our opinion: Utah must continue to...

In our opinion: Utah must continue to incubate innovation

This month, the University of Utah was ranked as the top institution in the country for generating new commercially viable startup businesses There was a time when Utah's economy was rather limited, with employment largely in agricultural, mining and manufacturing sectors. But in the span of only a generation, as those sectors dwindled, pro-business policies, entrepreneurism and innovation have allowed employment prospects to proliferate.

