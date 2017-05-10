Huntsman Awards recognize excellence in education
Nine teachers, three administrators and one school volunteer are among 13 Utahns honored with 2017 Huntsman Awards for Excellence in Education. The awards program, started in 1993, recognizes outstanding educators and volunteers who work in publicly funded Utah schools.
