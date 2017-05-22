How Trump's proposed trade policies could impact Utah
President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn as he arrives at the White House in Washington, Friday, April 28, 2017, The Trump administration's proposed changes to one of the nation's highest profile international trade deals could have a significant impact on Utah's economy, a local analyst says. SALT LAKE CITY - The Trump administration's proposed changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement could have a significant impact on Utah's economy, a local analyst says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|Sat
|anonymous
|4
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May 8
|okimar
|7
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|May 5
|LEARN RUSSIAN
|1
|Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle
|May 1
|Injustice
|1
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|6
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Apr '17
|Utah Jazz
|3
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC