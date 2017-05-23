How to stay safe around Utah's thousands of abandoned mines
Several national parks are expecting huge crowds for Memorial Day weekend, and as more people head outdoors, Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining officials are giving reminders to watch out for abandoned mines. Utah has a rich history of mining coal, copper, silver and uranium.
