House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to wary Senate
Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their legislative centerpiece scuttling much of President Barack Obama 's health care law through the House. It was a perilous journey, and its Senate pathway will be at least as bumpy with little doubt the measure will change, assuming it survives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|11 hr
|LEARN RUSSIAN
|1
|Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle
|May 1
|Injustice
|1
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Apr 21
|CodeTalker
|6
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Apr 17
|Utah Jazz
|3
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb '17
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC