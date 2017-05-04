Hatch, Stewart look to create national 3-digit suicide prevention hotline
The new Netflix show "13 Reasons Why" has put the often taboo subject of teen suicide in the public eye in recent weeks. The controversial series has parents wondering whether they should let their children watch it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle
|May 1
|Injustice
|1
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Apr 21
|CodeTalker
|6
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Apr 17
|Utah Jazz
|3
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb '17
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC