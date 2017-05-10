Gehrke: Utah reps need to recognize Trump has tainted FBI probe
When President Donald Trump dropped his signature "You're fired!" line Tuesday on James Comey like the FBI director was Gary Busey whose team didn't wash enough cars, it turned all of Washington on its head. The comparison to Richard Nixon's purge of the special counsel investigating his Watergate misdeeds was an easy one, but nobody in Nixon's day could have dreamed up the bizarre twists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May 8
|okimar
|7
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|May 5
|LEARN RUSSIAN
|1
|Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle
|May 1
|Injustice
|1
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Apr 21
|CodeTalker
|6
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Apr 17
|Utah Jazz
|3
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC