Gehrke: Utah reps need to recognize Trump has tainted FBI probe

When President Donald Trump dropped his signature "You're fired!" line Tuesday on James Comey like the FBI director was Gary Busey whose team didn't wash enough cars, it turned all of Washington on its head. The comparison to Richard Nixon's purge of the special counsel investigating his Watergate misdeeds was an easy one, but nobody in Nixon's day could have dreamed up the bizarre twists.

