Frustrated Utah Republicans, Democrats form new centrist political party

BYU political science professor Richard Davis announces the formation of the United Utah Party - a new political party in Utah that aims to appeal to moderate Republicans, Democrats and independents who are dissatisfied with the current two-party system - during a press conference at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 22, 2017. SALT LAKE CITY - Some disaffected Republicans and Democrats who say extreme views are co-opting their parties have decided to carve out a middle ground in Utah politics.

