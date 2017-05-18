Former BYU forward Jamal Aytes transferring to Southern Utah
Brigham Young Cougars forward Jamal Aytes puts a move on Brigham Young Cougars forward Davin Guinn during the Cougar Tipoff at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Former BYU forward Jamal Aytes will stay in-state for his final college basketball season, as Southern Utah announced Friday he will play at the school in 2017-18.
