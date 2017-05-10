Family, friends of call for Roy offic...

Family, friends of call for Roy officers' firing during rally against police shootings

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Special to the Tribune Silas Janjua, of Sandy, holds a sign for cars to see as they pass during a protest organized by Utah Against Police Brutality at the Roy Police Department on Saturday, May 13, 2017 in Roy. The protest is in response to an Roy Police officer involved shooting that lead to the death of Nicolas Sanchez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... May 9 Cordwainer Trout 1
News US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon... May 8 okimar 7
News House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to... May 5 LEARN RUSSIAN 1
Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle May 1 Injustice 1
News Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut... Apr 21 CodeTalker 6
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Apr 17 Utah Jazz 3
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,071 • Total comments across all topics: 281,019,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC