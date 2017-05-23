Experts explore problems, promises of Utah Lake
Water quality regulators, biologists, health administrators and water resource managers are continuing to unravel the impacts of last summer's unprecedented algal bloom outbreaks in multiple water bodies, hoping that lessons learned in 2016 will provide solutions this summer. While managers are optimistic the above average water year will lessen the incidence of outbreaks at places like shallow Utah Lake, they're also keenly aware that stagnant water coupled with an abundance of sunshine could spell trouble.
