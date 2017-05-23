Experts explore problems, promises of...

Experts explore problems, promises of Utah Lake

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Deseret News

Water quality regulators, biologists, health administrators and water resource managers are continuing to unravel the impacts of last summer's unprecedented algal bloom outbreaks in multiple water bodies, hoping that lessons learned in 2016 will provide solutions this summer. While managers are optimistic the above average water year will lessen the incidence of outbreaks at places like shallow Utah Lake, they're also keenly aware that stagnant water coupled with an abundance of sunshine could spell trouble.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years... May 20 anonymous 4
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... May 9 Cordwainer Trout 1
News US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon... May 8 okimar 7
News House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to... May 5 LEARN RUSSIAN 1
Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle May 1 Injustice 1
News Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut... Apr '17 CodeTalker 6
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Apr '17 Utah Jazz 3
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,810 • Total comments across all topics: 281,257,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC