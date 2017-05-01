Executive Order Ends Monumental Land ...

Executive Order Ends Monumental Land Grabs

An executive order issued by President Trump last week instructs the Department of Interior to review expansive restrictions placed upon vast areas of private and public lands over the past 20 years through excessive applications of a more than century-old Antiquities Act. In doing so, he vowed to "end another egregious abuse of federal power, and to give that power back to the states and to the people, where it belongs."

