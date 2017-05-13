Ex-teacher charged after allegedly bringing child-porn scrapbooks to school
The Utah Attorney General's Office filed charges Tuesday against a former West Valley middle school teacher accused of bringing child-pornography scrapbooks to his classroom. Michael Scott Hatfield, 58, of Midvale, was charged in 3rd District Court with seven counts felony exploitation of a minor and three counts misdemeanor accessing pornography or indecent material on school property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle
|Mon
|Injustice
|1
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Apr 21
|CodeTalker
|6
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Apr 17
|Utah Jazz
|3
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb '17
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC