Energy summit highlights Utah's successes, challenges
Utah Governor Gary Herbert speaks during a ceremony at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 17, 2017. Gov. Gary Herbert's sixth annual Energy Development Summit concluded Wednesday after two days of showcasing leading energy-related companies and detailing the pressure for additional innovation and collaboration for the state to remain competitive.
