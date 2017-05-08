Education Secretary Betsy DeVos praises alternative opportunities for Utah students
After touring the Granite Technical Institute, U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos praised Utah's education and manufacturing leaders for their "tremendous" partnership in creating vocational training opportunities for students. DeVos held a roundtable discussion with government, schools and industry representatives where she touted the Utah Aerospace Pathways Program, which provides students with hands-on training in manufacturing and paid internship opportunities.
