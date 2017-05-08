Education Secretary Betsy DeVos prais...

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos praises alternative opportunities for Utah students

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

After touring the Granite Technical Institute, U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos praised Utah's education and manufacturing leaders for their "tremendous" partnership in creating vocational training opportunities for students. DeVos held a roundtable discussion with government, schools and industry representatives where she touted the Utah Aerospace Pathways Program, which provides students with hands-on training in manufacturing and paid internship opportunities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... Tue Cordwainer Trout 1
News US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon... Mon okimar 7
News House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to... May 5 LEARN RUSSIAN 1
Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle May 1 Injustice 1
News Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut... Apr 21 CodeTalker 6
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Apr 17 Utah Jazz 3
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,095 • Total comments across all topics: 280,908,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC