Daggett committee nominates new sheriff
Eric L. Bailey, of Ogden, has been nominated by the Daggett County Republican Committee to serve the remainder of former Sheriff Jerry Jorgensen's term. Jorgensen resigned April 23 amid controversy over allegations of misconduct at the county jail.
