County OKs legal funding for murder suspect trial

Under Utah Code, anyone who is facing a charge that could carry the death penalty is entitled to two death penalty-qualified attorneys to represent them. Carbon County Commissioners have approved a contract for Indigent Capital Defense Counsel Service in the Seth Peterson double murder case.

