Could Trump-Russia cloud be delaying ...

Could Trump-Russia cloud be delaying Huntsman nomination?

23 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Washington a President Donald Trump met last week with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the Oval Office, but Kislyak's U.S. counterpart was not present. The Trump administration confirmed more than two months ago that former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman had been offered - and accepted - the role as America's top envoy to Russia, but the White House has yet to formally nominate him.

