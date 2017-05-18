Chaffetz to Resign, Creating Key Committee Vacancy and Replacement Fight
Utah representative Jason Chaffetz, whose committee chairmanship has tasked him with oversight of the tumultuous Trump administration, announced his intention Thursday to resign from Congress at the end of June. Chaffetz, 50, did not hint at future career plans in a letter addressed to constituents, only that his decision was based on family considerations.
