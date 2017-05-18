Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle a...

Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years in spotlight

U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz's ascent to national prominence leading a House oversight committee was rooted largely in his embrace of the spotlight and willingness to take on confrontations. But the 50-year-old Utah Republican said this week that he's stepping aside from Congress next month during the prime of his career and just as his committee was poised to investigate President Donald Trump's firing of the FBI director.

