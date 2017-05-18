Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years in spotlight
U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz's ascent to national prominence leading a House oversight committee was rooted largely in his embrace of the spotlight and willingness to take on confrontations. But the 50-year-old Utah Republican said this week that he's stepping aside from Congress next month during the prime of his career and just as his committee was poised to investigate President Donald Trump's firing of the FBI director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|2 hr
|USA Today
|3
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May 8
|okimar
|7
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|May 5
|LEARN RUSSIAN
|1
|Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle
|May 1
|Injustice
|1
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Apr 21
|CodeTalker
|6
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Apr '17
|Utah Jazz
|3
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC