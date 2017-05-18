Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle a...

Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years in spotlight

There are 3 comments on the KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi story from 22 hrs ago, titled Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years in spotlight. In it, KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi reports that:

Rep. Jason Chaffetz said Thursday that he will resign from Congress next month, a move that calls into quest... . U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz speaks with reporters at his home Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Alpine, Utah.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,845

Location hidden
#1 11 hrs ago
Another dead fish wrapped in old Hillary press clippings has arrived.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Putins Glock Holster

Santa Rosa Beach, FL

#2 10 hrs ago
But things are so awesome for the Republicans.
They control everything, well, except trump.
Why would a R quit now? Doesn't Chaffetz have some crazy agenda he wants to push through?
Doesn't he want to write a bill hat has giant tax cuts for the wealthy in it?
Now is his chance to completely defund Planned Parenthood and he quits?? What about the poor little babies?
How is the NRA going to get more guns in schools to protect our kids without Chaffetz?
trump will not stand for this
What a disaster!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#3 8 hrs ago
A healthy 50 year old V.I.P. Republican with great career success doesn't quit to be with his family. Chaffetz may be a suspect of "White House leaks." And he's not the only personality on that list. And after the "leakers" are found, the next step is to review the validity of some "Freedom of The Press" aspects, in terms of violations of the "Sedition Act."
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... May 9 Cordwainer Trout 1
News US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon... May 8 okimar 7
News House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to... May 5 LEARN RUSSIAN 1
Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle May 1 Injustice 1
News Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut... Apr 21 CodeTalker 6
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Apr '17 Utah Jazz 3
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,294 • Total comments across all topics: 281,156,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC