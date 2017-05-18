Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years in spotlight
There are 3 comments on the KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi story from 22 hrs ago, titled Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years in spotlight. In it, KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi reports that:
Rep. Jason Chaffetz said Thursday that he will resign from Congress next month, a move that calls into quest... . U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz speaks with reporters at his home Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Alpine, Utah.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,845
Location hidden
#1 11 hrs ago
Another dead fish wrapped in old Hillary press clippings has arrived.
#2 10 hrs ago
But things are so awesome for the Republicans.
They control everything, well, except trump.
Why would a R quit now? Doesn't Chaffetz have some crazy agenda he wants to push through?
Doesn't he want to write a bill hat has giant tax cuts for the wealthy in it?
Now is his chance to completely defund Planned Parenthood and he quits?? What about the poor little babies?
How is the NRA going to get more guns in schools to protect our kids without Chaffetz?
trump will not stand for this
What a disaster!!!
#3 8 hrs ago
A healthy 50 year old V.I.P. Republican with great career success doesn't quit to be with his family. Chaffetz may be a suspect of "White House leaks." And he's not the only personality on that list. And after the "leakers" are found, the next step is to review the validity of some "Freedom of The Press" aspects, in terms of violations of the "Sedition Act."
