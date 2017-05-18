Candidates scrambling to replace Rep....

Candidates scrambling to replace Rep. Jason Chaffetz in Utah's 3rd District

4 hrs ago

Rep. Jason Chaffetz's imminent departure touched off a flurry of candidate announcements the past couple of days, with more likely to come in the next week. Some candidates declared a month ago on the heels of the five-term Republican congressman's decision not to run again in 2018.

