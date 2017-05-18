Campgrounds may not be ready in time for Memorial Day weekend
Officials with the U.S. Forest Service service say, in general for northern Utah, there will be fewer camping areas open than in past years. "We're still in spring conditions, so at night it's going to get cool," said David Whittekiend, supervisor for the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.
