Book review: 'The Broken Ladder' expl...

Book review: 'The Broken Ladder' explains how inequality hurts America. How does Utah fair?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Utah is an outlier in almost every measure of inequality detailed in psychologist Keith Payne's new book, "The Broken Ladder: How Inequality Affects the Way We Think, Live, and Die." Compared with the rest of the county, Utahns have lower health and social problems, such as violent crime, teenage births, infant mortality, obesity and mental illness, as well as higher life expectancies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... Tue Cordwainer Trout 1
News US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon... Mon okimar 7
News House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to... May 5 LEARN RUSSIAN 1
Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle May 1 Injustice 1
News Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut... Apr 21 CodeTalker 6
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Apr 17 Utah Jazz 3
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,013 • Total comments across all topics: 280,903,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC