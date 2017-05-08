Book review: 'The Broken Ladder' explains how inequality hurts America. How does Utah fair?
Utah is an outlier in almost every measure of inequality detailed in psychologist Keith Payne's new book, "The Broken Ladder: How Inequality Affects the Way We Think, Live, and Die." Compared with the rest of the county, Utahns have lower health and social problems, such as violent crime, teenage births, infant mortality, obesity and mental illness, as well as higher life expectancies.
