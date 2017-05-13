Bear Eyes monument status generates 55K public comments
In this May 9, 2017, file photo, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke enjoys a horseback ride in the Bears Ears National Monument with local and state representatives, near Blanding, Utah. Zinke will have tens of thousands of comments to potentially look over as he prepares a recommendation next month for President Donald Trump about whether the new Bears Ears National Monument should be preserved, downsized or rescinded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|May 20
|anonymous
|4
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May 8
|okimar
|7
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|May 5
|LEARN RUSSIAN
|1
|Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle
|May '17
|Injustice
|1
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|6
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Apr '17
|Utah Jazz
|3
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC