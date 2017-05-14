As Zinke listens in on the monumental divide at Utaha s Bears Ears, natives feel unheard
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke enjoys a horseback ride in the Bears Ears National Monument in Blanding, Utah. Long after the Black Hawk helicopter carrying Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke flew off into the bright Utah sky, James Adakai stood in the airport parking lot As chairman of a tribal commission established to oversee the Bears Ears National Monument, Adakai, who is Navajo, felt he deserved a place in a meeting Zinke arranged at the airport to discuss the monument's fate.
Read more at The Washington Post.
