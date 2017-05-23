Ad targeting Utah's .05 percent DUI law to run in Las Vegas newspaper
A national organization's ongoing fight against Utah's lowest-in-the-nation legal blood alcohol content for driving will hit a Nevada newspaper Wednesday. The American Beverage Institute plans to take out a full-page ad in the Las Vegas Review-Journal that reads, "Utah: Come for vacation, leave on probation."
