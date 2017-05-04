A Monumental Cave-In
Next week, he heads to Utah for another horse-powered photo op through the tougher terrain of the Bears Ears, which President Obama designated a national monument. "I'm going to ride a horse, like Teddy Roosevelt, and see the land and talk to the Navajo and the nations of tribes," Zinke said .
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|14 hr
|LEARN RUSSIAN
|1
|Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle
|May 1
|Injustice
|1
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Apr 21
|CodeTalker
|6
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Apr 17
|Utah Jazz
|3
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb '17
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|2
