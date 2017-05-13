￼Burger King awards scholarships to 13 Utahns
The Burger King McLamore Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the fast-food chain, has announced 13 Utahns will receive $1,000 scholarships. The beneficiaries join more than 3,200 other recipients throughout North America that were awarded a collective $3.5 million in scholarships.
