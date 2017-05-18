54% of Utahns disapprove of Trump's job performance, poll shows
A new Dan Jones & Associates poll for UtahPolicy.com shows 54 percent of residents say they disapprove of Trump's performance as president, while 45 percent approve of his job. Jones conducted the survey of 603 registered voters May 15 and 16 after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.
