3 ways a government shutdown could af...

3 ways a government shutdown could affect Utah

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

Luckily, bipartisan congressional negotiators reached an agreement late Sunday on a spending bill that would fund the government through the end of September if approved by the House and Senate. The government has shut down 18 different times beginning in 1976, and last time shut down for 16 days in 2013, costing taxpayers $2 billion in lost productivity, according to the Office of Management and Budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle Mon Injustice 1
News Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut... Apr 21 CodeTalker 6
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Apr 17 Utah Jazz 3
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co... Feb '17 Jessie 1
News APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un... Feb '17 Hostis Publicus 2
we won Feb '17 So good 2
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,125 • Total comments across all topics: 280,725,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC