3 ways a government shutdown could affect Utah

Luckily, bipartisan congressional negotiators reached an agreement late Sunday on a spending bill that would fund the government through the end of September if approved by the House and Senate. The government has shut down 18 different times beginning in 1976, and last time shut down for 16 days in 2013, costing taxpayers $2 billion in lost productivity, according to the Office of Management and Budget.

