24 indicted in major meth distribution ring targeting Salt Lake County
Two separate drug investigations that eventually became one have culminated in the federal indictments of 24 people and the seizure of 41 pounds of meth. The U.S. Attorney's Office joined other local, state and federal agencies on Friday - including several police chiefs from across Salt Lake County - to announce the unsealing of a 13-count indictment against members of a drug trafficking organization.
