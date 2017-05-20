2017 Tour of Utah announces race route

Professional cyclists from around the world will compete in the 13th annual Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah , which announced its 2017 race route Thursday. The 600-mile competition is a seven-day, men's professional stage bike race and will be held from July 31 to August 6. It will include 36,525 feet of elevation gain and three mountaintop finishes as part of "America's Toughest Stage Race."

