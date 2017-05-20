2017 Tour of Utah announces race route
Professional cyclists from around the world will compete in the 13th annual Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah , which announced its 2017 race route Thursday. The 600-mile competition is a seven-day, men's professional stage bike race and will be held from July 31 to August 6. It will include 36,525 feet of elevation gain and three mountaintop finishes as part of "America's Toughest Stage Race."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|May 20
|anonymous
|4
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May 8
|okimar
|7
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|May 5
|LEARN RUSSIAN
|1
|Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle
|May 1
|Injustice
|1
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|6
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Apr '17
|Utah Jazz
|3
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC