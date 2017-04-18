Will He or Won't He? Hatch Keeps Utah in Suspense

Utah Sen. Orrin G. Hatch was first elected to the Senate in 1976. There's been a question on the minds of many Utahans lately: Will Sen. Orrin G. Hatch run for an eighth term? "While I have taken steps to run, I have yet to make a final decision," Hatch, the most senior GOP senator, said in a statement.

