Will He or Won't He? Hatch Keeps Utah in Suspense
Utah Sen. Orrin G. Hatch was first elected to the Senate in 1976. There's been a question on the minds of many Utahans lately: Will Sen. Orrin G. Hatch run for an eighth term? "While I have taken steps to run, I have yet to make a final decision," Hatch, the most senior GOP senator, said in a statement.
