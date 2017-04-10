When Christians confront the pain of ...

When Christians confront the pain of death vs. the promise of Easter

13 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

FAITH>> When former Utahns lost children at Sandy Hook and in an airport mugging, they faced the question: Do they really believe in resurrection? Resurrection may be easier to believe before your first-grader is gunned down at her school or your adult son is stabbed to death in a faraway airport. Just ask Alissa Parker, an Ogden native whose 6-year-old daughter, Emilie, was slain with 19 of her classmates and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

